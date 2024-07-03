North American Income Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 (LON:NAIT)

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 297.70 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 289.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14,900.00 and a beta of 0.70. North American Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.81).

In other North American Income Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,473.84 ($3,129.07). In other news, insider Charles Park purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £29,300 ($37,060.46). Also, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 856 shares of North American Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,473.84 ($3,129.07). 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

