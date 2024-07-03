Northland Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 9.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $13,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. 288,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,487. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

