Northland Capital Management LLC Buys 7,968 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

FNDE traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 519,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,292. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.