NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.