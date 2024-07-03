NULS Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, NULS has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $36.84 million and approximately $719,326.96 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,072,754 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,371 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

