Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW stock remained flat at $13.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,715. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

