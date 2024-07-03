Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 335,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

