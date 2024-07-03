Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 19,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

