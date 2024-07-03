Nvest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,277 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. 1,275,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,819. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.