Nvest Financial LLC Invests $210,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in M/I Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after buying an additional 206,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,385,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,554,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 102,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,000,022. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
M/I Homes Price Performance
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
