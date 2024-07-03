Nvest Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $679.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

