Nvest Financial LLC Sells 553 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

