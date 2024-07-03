NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,766.02 or 1.00021640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012805 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00078232 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

