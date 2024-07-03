Oasis Network Market Cap Hits $679.46 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $679.46 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.95 or 0.05509179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00046333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

