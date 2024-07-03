Olstein Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,241. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.85%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.