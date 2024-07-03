OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,331,500.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 833,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $31,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
