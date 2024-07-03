Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.36 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Orchid has a total market cap of $68.36 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07201054 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,502,406.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

