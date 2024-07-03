Ordinals (ORDI) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $35.82 or 0.00059433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market cap of $752.27 million and $108.56 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 36.91575154 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $94,656,501.60 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

