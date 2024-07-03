Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 444,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

