Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 8.3% Higher

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Approximately 319,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 808,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

