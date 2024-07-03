Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Up 0.2 %
OXSQZ stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. - 6 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.