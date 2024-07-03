Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. 373,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

