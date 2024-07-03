Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 2,773,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,080. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

