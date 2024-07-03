Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.51. 4,391,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $5,914,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,141 shares of company stock worth $78,864,413 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

