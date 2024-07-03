Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 279,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

