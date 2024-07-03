Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,305 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 1.53% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:HYDB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,841 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

