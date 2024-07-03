PAAL AI One Day Volume Hits $3.34 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $202.26 million and $3.34 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.25888287 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,135,902.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

