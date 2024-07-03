Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.27

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.27 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 1287950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

