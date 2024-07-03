Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $122.42 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $122.42 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001467 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 122,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

