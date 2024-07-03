Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $71.31. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

