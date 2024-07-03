PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Down to $75.09

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.09, but opened at $73.00. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 218,402 shares.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

