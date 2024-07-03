Popcat (SOL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $112.30 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. Popcat (SOL) has a total market cap of $492.55 million and $112.30 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.55626257 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $65,159,444.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

