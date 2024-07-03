PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Stock Price Up 7.8%

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). 4,639,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 27,820,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.71 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.93 and a current ratio of 6.84.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.