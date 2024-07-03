Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE PGZ opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
