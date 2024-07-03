Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PGZ opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

