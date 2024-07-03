Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $122.36 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last week, Prom has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011125 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $122.36 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009527 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,285.79 or 1.00033023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00075838 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.76414969 USD and is down -5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,636,237.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

