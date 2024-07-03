PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 5.5%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06. 91,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 324,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

PROS Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,271,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PROS by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PROS by 116.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 431,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

