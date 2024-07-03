Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EFX. Raymond James cut their price target on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

TSE EFX opened at C$7.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$780.57 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

