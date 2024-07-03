Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Lowered by Analyst

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUV. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

