Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted by DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,694,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

