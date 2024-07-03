Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,079,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 435,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,827,000 after buying an additional 74,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

