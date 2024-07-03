QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164,809.55 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,809.55 and approximately $1,629.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,766.02 or 1.00021640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001008 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012805 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00078232 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019767 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $478.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.