Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,835,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,645,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,575,000 after acquiring an additional 817,094 shares during the last quarter. Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,365,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 865,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.