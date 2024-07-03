Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 8,749,900.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,998 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 391,872 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,009,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,961. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $770.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,246 shares of company stock worth $267,499. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.56.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

