Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16,849.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,359 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DOCU traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,936. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

