Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

TLT traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 34,194,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,703,191. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

