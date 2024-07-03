Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 20,240 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22,488.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,331,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

