Radio Caca Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Radio Caca has a market cap of $62.58 million and $3.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

