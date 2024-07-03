Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.86 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company's stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

