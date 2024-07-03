ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52.80

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $52.80 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00121755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014178 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

