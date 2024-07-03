Refined Wealth Management Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 13.2% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NULG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. 135,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.